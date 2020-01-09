It's been quite a grind for the Iowa basketball team in the past two months. The Hawkeyes have traveled over 8,000 miles and won a good number of basketball games in some challenging environments. Friday night they get to host only their second home game in more than a month when Maryland comes to town. Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, and Ryan Kriener met with the media on Thursday to discuss finally being at home, how they can combat sagging defenses on their low post scoring threat, and McCaffery goes in-depth on his new found outside shooting stroke.

