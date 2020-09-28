HawkeyeReport - Hawks in the NFL

We are three weeks in the NFL season and it was another pretty solid week for former Hawkeyes in the league.

It also included the first NFL sack for A.J. Epenesa and tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson continue to be hot targets in the passing game.

Here's our review and Pro Football Focus grades for the former Hawkeyes now in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle remains sidelined with a knee sprain. His status remains unclear as far as his return to action.

C.J. Beathard served as the 49ers backup quarterback in the win over the Giants with usual starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppalo sidelined this week.

Tampa Bay Bucs

Tristan Wirfs once again started at right tackle and Tampa defeated Denver. He played all 68 snaps and had a solid PFF rating this week of 63.8. Anthony Nelson played 27 snaps at outside linebacker for Tampa Bay. He was credited with a pair of tackles and had a quarterback hurry with a PFF rating in the win of 64.1.

Buffalo Bills

It was a good week for A.J. Epenesa and the Bills, who blew an early lead only to come back and win over the Rams late in the fourth quarter. Epenesa had his first NFL sack in the win. Epenesa played 24 total snaps and in addition to the sack, he had a quarterback hurry. His PFF rating for the game was 63.0.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost for the first time this season. Austin Blythe started the game and played all 69 offensive snaps, earning a PFF rating of 75.8.

Los Angeles Chargers

Injuries continue to be an issue for Bryan Bulaga. He was limited to 34 snaps on Sunday in the Chargers loss to Carolina. He had a PFF rating in the game of 55.4.

One week after expressing some frustration after the loss to the Chiefs, Desmond King played just 17 snaps in the loss. King had a PFF rating of 61.7 in the game.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals ended up in a tie game with the Eagles on Sunday. Mike Daniels played a total of 28 snaps and had one tackle in the game. Daniels ended up with a PFF rating of 47.4.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns moved to 2-1 this season after a win over Washington. Adrian Clayborn played 16 snaps in the victory and had one quarterback hurry. He finished with a 61.6 PFF rating.

Chicago Bears

The Bears moved to 3-0 this year after a win over Atlanta. James Daniels was the starter at guard and played every snap. His PFF grade this week was 66.7.

Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Hitchens ended the win over Baltimore with four tackles. . Ben Niemann continues to play very well and had a quarterback sack in his two tackles.



Minnesota Vikings

Riley Reiff played all 65 snaps for the Vikings at left tackle and had a PFF grade of 60.5. Jaleel Johnson started at defensive tackle and played 58 snaps. He had a PFF grade of 44.1.

Green Bay Packers

Christian Kirksey was limited to 17 snaps in the first half and left the Packers win over the Saints due to an injury. He had two tackles and his PFF rating was 29.4. Josh Jackson was limited to just special teams plays in the game.

Baltimore Ravens

Geno Stone remained on the Ravens inactive list for the third straight week.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson has become a favorite target in the Lions passing game. This week he hauled in four receptions for 53 yards. He 54 snaps in the game and had a PFF grade of 72.5. Matt Nelson was limited to snaps on special teams this week.

Washington Football Team

As mentioned earlier, Brandon Scherff is expected to miss a few weeks due to injury.

NY Giants

Casey Kreiter played four snaps at long snapper in the loss to the 49ers and had a PFF grade of 62.6.

Denver Broncos

Noah Fant continues his strong start to the 2020 season. Fant hauled in four receptions for 46 yards. He played a total of 53 snaps in the game and had a PFF rating of 45.1.

Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia both started on the Broncos defense. Jewell played 62 of 68 snaps and had seven tackles. He had a PFF rating of 38.6. Ojemudia had five tackles and one pass deflection in 66 snaps. He had a PFF rating of 64.0.

Tennessee Titans

Amani Hooker closed out a game in his hometown with an interception. He played 14 snaps and had one tackle with a PFF rating of 56.7.