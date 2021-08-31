Hawks in the NFL

Tuesday was the day that NFL teams had to trim their roster to 53 players.

For some former Iowa players it was the moment a lifelong dream came true. For others, it may be the end of the line as far as playing the game of football.

It was a pretty special day for three recent former Hawkeyes, who went down the hard road of being undrafted free agents and earned a spot on the 53 man roster.

Jack Heflin, who was a graduate transfer to Iowa last season, earned a spot on the Packers roster as a defensive lineman following a strong performance in all three preseason games.

Alaric Jackson came into last season with high expectations the potential of being an NFL draft pick. Instead he wasn’t selected, signed a free agent deal with the Rams, and earned a spot on their roster.

Finally, there was the road traveled by Mekhi Sargent. It was just a few short years ago when Sargent signed very late with Iowa after a strong year at Iowa Western Junior College. Sargent had a very good Iowa career, but the NFL seemed like a long shot. He signed a free agent deal with the Titans, had an incredible preseason, and made their active roster.

Overall, 34 former Hawkeye players are currently on active rosters. The next few days will potentially see some added and others might be removed as NFL teams pick up players. There were also be some of the players who were cut get added to NFL practice squads. Last year the number of players on the practice squads was raised to 16, so there will be quite a few opportunities for former Hawks.

Here’s the list of former Iowa players in the NFL as of Tuesday evening.

ATLANTA: Parker Hesse (TE) – He was also put on the Covid-19 list

BALTIMORE: Kristian Welch (LB), Geno Stone (DB)

BUFFALO: Ike Boettger (OL), Micah Hyde (DB), A.J. Epenesa (DL)

CAROLINA: Daviyon Nixon (DL)

CHICAGO: James Daniels (OL)

CINCINNATI: Riley Reiff (OL)

DALLAS: Chauncey Golston (DL)

DENVER: Noah Fant (TE), Josey Jewell (LB), Michael Ojemudia (DB)

DETROIT: T.J. Hockenson (TE), Matt Nelson (OL)

GREEN BAY: Jack Heflin (DL)

HOUSTON: Christian Kirksey (LB), Desmond King (DB)

JACKSONVILLE: C.J. Beathard (QB)

KANSAS CITY: Ben Niemann (LB), Anthony Hitchens (LB), Austin Blythe (OL)

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Alaric Jackson (OL)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Bryan Bulaga (OL), Nick Niemann (LB)

MINNESOTA: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR)

NEW ENGLAND: Carl Davis (DL)

NEW YORK GIANTS: Josh Jackson (DB) (Cut Casey Kreiter, but expected to resign as long snapper)

SAN FRANCISCO: George Kittle (TE)

TAMPA BAY: Tristian Wirfs (OL), Anthony Nelson (DL/LB)

TENNESSEE: Mekhi Sargent (RB), Amani Hooker (DB)

WASHINGTON: Brandon Scherff (OL)





PLAYERS LOOKING FOR ANOTHER TEAM OR POTENTIAL SPOT ON PRACTICE SQUAD

Mike Daniels, Jake Gervase, Nate Stanley, Jaleel Johnson, Coy Cronk, James Ferentz, Brandon Smith, Cole Banwart, Ross Reynolds, Greg Mabin, Barrington Wade, Shaun Beyer, Cedrick Lattimore, Brandon Smith, Greg Mabin, and Nate Wieting.