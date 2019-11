The Hawkeyes used hot shooting out of the gate and size in the post to cruise to a 96-58 win on Monday night in an exhibition game against Lindsey Wilson. Iowa's scoring was led by sophomore Joe Wieskamp with 19 points and redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick chipped in with 18, including 4 of 5 from three point land. We caught up with Wieskmap, Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, and point guards Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint to get their thoughts on the victory.