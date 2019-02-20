After pulling to two straight last season victories, the Iowa basketball team couldn't go to the well three straight times, falling 66-65 to Maryland on Tuesday evening. Following the late game loss, point guard Jordan Bohannon discusses his final shot and had some harsh words for lack of a foul call in that situation. Tyler Cook, Nicholas Baer and Isaiah Moss also weigh in on the loss to the Terps and rally that almost resulted in a third straight come from behind victory.

