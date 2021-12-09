Hawks talk loss to Cyclones

The Iowa basketball team has gotten a taste of what its like to play in a hostile environments in the past few weeks. They have won one game, lost another one in close fashion, and then on Thursday night in Ames, they were beaten soundly by the Cyclones, 73-53.



Following the loss, Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Patrick McCaffery assessed where this team is right now after this tough stretch, Murray talks about his health, and Bohannon discusses the rough treatment he received from the Cyclone fans and how he was perfectly fine with it.

