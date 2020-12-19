HawkeyeReport - Hawks talk loss to Gonzaga

The Hawkeyes tried to mount a valiant comeback in the second half, but Gonzaga just proved to be too much on Saturday in South Dakota. But, the Iowa duo of Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp combined for 50 points and 19 rebounds in the 99-88 loss to the #1 team in the nation.



Following the loss, the Iowa duo spoke to the media in South Dakota to discuss where the game was lost and if they feel like the errors are correctable and if they would like another crack at the Zags, perhaps in March.

