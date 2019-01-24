For a while it looked like there might be an upset brewing in Iowa City. Then in the second half, Michigan State put their foot on the gas and pulled away to an 82-67 victory over the Hawkeyes. Following the loss, Tyler Cook, Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, and Nicholas Baer met with the media to discuss the fan and student support they received on Thursday evening and how the Spartans took control of the game in the second half to handle the Hawkeyes for the second time this year.

