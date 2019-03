One night after hitting 12 three point field goals in a one-sided win over Illinois, the Iowa basketball team could only manage one made three pointer in a one-sided loss to Michigan on Friday night. Following the 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines, Jordan Bohnannon, Tyler Cook, Nicholas Baer, and Luka Garza discussed what went wrong, why their shooting from the outside struggled, and what needs to get better heading into the NCAA Tournament.