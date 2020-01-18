Every Iowa player brought a little bit to the table in Iowa's 90-83 over Michigan on Friday night. Luka Garza did what he always does, scoring 33 points against the Wolverines. Joe Wieskamp sparked the Hawkeyes in the first half with a trio of three point field goals in short order and C.J. Fredrick hit multiple big shots down the stretch. Ryan Kriener snapped Iowa out of a slow start with 10 points early in the game and Connor McCaffery pretended to be Dennis Rodman with 13 rebounds and 5 assists while not scoring a basket. Iowa needed all of those players to contribute in their own way in their victory over the Wolverines. Following the win they talked about their own performance, the play of their teammates, and the impact that the crowd had on the outcome.

