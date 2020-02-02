The meat grinder that is the Big Ten churned out another one on Sunday afternoon as Iowa outlasted Illinois in a physical battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game also got a little chippy late in the game and Hawkeye players C.J. Fredrick, Luka Garza, and Joe Wieskamp discuss the victory, the big plays and shots made by all three of them, and more. Garza discusses his career high in three pointers, Fredrick on the end of the game scrum, and Wieskamp on his late game dunk.

