After building a significant lead in the first half, Iowa let North Carolina A&T back in the game in the middle of the first twenty minutes of action. But then the Hawkeyes put their foot on the gas and went on a 33-4 run combining the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. That led to a 112-71 victory on Friday night.



Following the win Payton Sanfort, Patrick McCaffery, and Kris Murray discussed what happened in the middle of the first half of the game and how this team is sharing the basketball at a very high level this season.