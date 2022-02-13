Hawks talk win over Nebraska

There was a time during the summer when Payton Sandfort got the first hand experience that the rest of college basketball is now getting and that's trying to stop Keegan Murray. Sandfort had doubts about whether he could play at this level after trying to contend with the Iowa forward, but now he knows he was just first in line learning the lesson that Murray is a special talent.



Following the win over Nebraska, Sandfort discussed those lessons and how he has emerged out of a shooting slump thanks to the green light that is always blinking when you are a shooter playing for Fran McCaffery. Murray, who scored a career high 37 points, talks about his reaction to Fred Hoiberg calling him the most versatile player in the Big Ten.

