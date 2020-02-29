The Hawkeyes used a surge late in the first half to build a one point lead at the break. They used another surge to start the second half to put away a win over Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the convincing 77-68 win over the Nittany Lions, Iowa players Luka Garza, C.J. Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp, and Ryan Kriener talked about the win. Fredrick discusses his return to action and Garza talks about how physical it was in this game..

