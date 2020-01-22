The never say die Iowa basketball team had their backs against the wall once again on Wednesday night. After building up a second half lead, Iowa surrendered their edge and fell behind by one point before scoring the next five points, capped by a three pointer from Joe Wieskamp. Following the win, Joe Toussaint, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, and Connor McCaffery discussed the Hawkeyes win over the Scarlet Knights, the never quit attitude of the team, and what Fran had to say at halftime to fire up the team.

