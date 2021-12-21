Hawks talk win over SE Louisiana

The Southeastern Louisiana basketball team was pesky at times, but fueled by a hot second half shooting spurt from Keegan Murray and some nice lob dunks from Joe Toussiaint to Patrick McCaffery, Iowa pulled away for a comfortable 93-62 victory on Tuesday night.



Following the game, Murray spoke to the media about tweaking his ankle and his fast start in the second half. McCaffery talked about his good friend, Toussaint, keeping his cool in the first half and then finding their connection in the second half on those lob dunks.

