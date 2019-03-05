Kansas offensive lineman Hayden Pauls made it to Iowa for his first visit with the Hawkeyes this past weekend. For the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Pauls, it was a full schedule as he arrived in Iowa City with his family on Saturday and attended the basketball game, went to Iowa's junior day on Sunday, and then headed home on Monday morning. We caught up with the three-star prospect after the trip to get his thoughts on the Hawkeyes and much more.



Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do?

PAULS: Well, first we ate and then we met with Coach Polasek for a long time. Then we listened to the player panel and after that we did a photo shoot. Then we were basically done. We were mostly in the football complex all day.

Q: What was the biggest highlight for you?

PAULS: The best part was just talking football with Coach Polasek.

Q: Leaving Iowa City, what’s the overall feeling on the Hawkeyes right now?

PAULS: I am feeling very good about Iowa.

Q: That was your first visit to Iowa, right? What were the biggest takeaways for you and your family?

PAULS: Yes, it was, and just that it's a really good school. It is a very nice place, a nice town, and they have a rich history for offensive linemen.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

PAULS: We don’t really have a lot of anything scheduled right now. We are going to sit down and talk about that some more.

Currently, Pauls holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Purdue, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota.