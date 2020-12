Jack Heflin isn't sure why Kirk Ferentz made reference to him being like a 45 year old neighbor, but he took it as a complement and a positive reflection on his character. After missing some practice time last week due to illness, Heflin says he's back to 100% health and ready to face his home state school, Illinois. He also discusses if he might consider another year at Iowa or if he will be off to chase opportunities in the NFL.