IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller has received a contract extension through 2029, the announcement was made Friday by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta.



Since taking over the program in 2013 Heller has led the Hawkeyes to 276 victories — an average of 30 wins per season — advancing to two NCAA Regionals and claiming the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The 2017 title was Iowa’s first since winning the regular season crown in 1990.

Under Heller’s watch, Iowa has advanced to the postseason in six consecutive years for the first time in program history, he has coached 11 All-Americans, one Big Ten Player of the Year, two Big Ten Pitchers of the Year, one Big Ten Freshman of the Year and at least one first-team All-Big Ten selection in seven seasons. Iowa has had 27 Major League Baseball Draft picks (and a total of 30 sign professional contracts) in nine seasons, including 21 in a six-year stretch, the most all-time.

In 2022, Heller led the Hawkeyes to 36 wins — the eighth most in a single season in program history — and finished tied for second in the Big Ten, posting a 17-7 overall record. Iowa won 20 of 27, 23 of 32 and 30 of 42 games down the stretch, including winning six straight series to close out the regular season.

The Eldon, Iowa, native is the 20th head coach in program history — his fourth stop as a collegiate head coach. He has enjoyed stints at Iowa, Indiana State (2009-13), Northern Iowa (1999-2009), and Upper Iowa (1987-99), leading all four schools to NCAA postseason play.

In 36 seasons as a head coach, Heller owns a career record of 966-740-4. He is one of two Iowa head coaches to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament.



