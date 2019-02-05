Rick Heller expects that there will be some of his players leave early in the major league baseball draft. What he didn't expect was to see two of his assistant coaches leave for the big leagues a few weeks before the start of the season. The Iowa head baseball coach has his team ready for the season, which begins next week. He discusses his bullpen heading into the year, what his starting rotation looks like, a lineup that will have more length to it this season, and how he has had to adjust his coaching staff before the start of the season.

