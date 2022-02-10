Heller talks Iowa baseball

Iowa baseball season is almost here!



In one more week, the Hawkeyes will be on the diamond playing baseball and RIck Heller met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season. Heller first talks about his very talented and hard throwing pitching staff with plenty of power arms that he can go to this year.



Then he discusses his lineup for the season and how he might have to move around some players this season as he tries to find the right lineup early in the season.

