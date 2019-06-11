Indianapolis linebacker Jay Higgins has stayed patient with Iowa during the recruiting process and this past weekend it all paid off when the Hawkeyes offered a scholarship. For the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Higgins, it was lead recruiter Kelvin Bell and linebackers coach Seth Wallace that stayed in close contact and gave him the news on Saturday.

"Coach Bell has been talking to me throughout the entire recruiting process, coming to see me at school, and coming to basketball practices,” said Higgins. “I understood that he was fighting for me and I was patiently waiting for my name to be called and it finally was. All of my hard work and my parents’ sacrifices were worth it.”

For the Higgins family, the first Power 5 offer and specifically one from Iowa, where they have visited a couple times now, was a dream come true, according to Jay’s father, Roy Higgins III.

“We've been praying and trusting God in this recruitment process and now Iowa has opened the door that Jay has been wanting to walk through,” said the elder Higgins.

Also a standout basketball player at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, Higgins has the athleticism and versatility that the Hawkeyes are looking for at linebacker.

“Coach Wallace said that I could play either WILL or MIKE linebacker and they’re looking forward to getting me back on campus,” Higgins said.

That will be the next step as Higgins looks to make an official visit to Iowa City on June 21.

“Hopefully I see a place that is welcoming to my family and I and a place where I can see myself for the next four years,” said Higgins.

Then, it will likely be decision time for Higgins, as he considers scholarship offers from Air Force, Tulane, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Illinois in addition to Iowa.