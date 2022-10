With Jestin Jacobs lost for the season due to injury, Jay Higgins is getting his opportunity to shine and thus far, he's making the most of it. The talented linebacker said that the speed of the game is one of the bigger adjustments that he has had to make, but the opportunity to work most of the spring with the first team defense helped him prepare for his expended role.



Higgins discusses the new role and being Iowa's third linebacker in recent weeks and facing a very talented and explosive Ohio State offense on Saturday in Columbus.