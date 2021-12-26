High-major programs checking in on Caleb Middleton

Caleb Middleton, a 6-foot-10 power forward at Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy, saw his recruitment pick up steam after spending the summer playing with the BABC program on the Nike 15u EYBL circuit. “I really like to run the floor,” Middleton told Rivals.com. “I like to stretch the floor, but I can also bang inside. I block a lot of shots and just like to play hard. My most recent offer is from Iowa; I also got DePaul, Bryant, Florida International and Siena as well. I would say I am hearing the most from Iowa right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Iowa: “Last year, I played for New Hampton Prep, and this Summer, I want to the NEPSAC Showcase. Coach (Fran) McCaffery saw me play there, and he liked what he saw. I just went on a visit, Oct. 10, and it was really good. I am forming a great relationship with them.” DePaul: “I was offered by the old coaching staff last summer. The new staff has been in contact some, and we are developing a relationship.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Probably the schools I am hearing from the most, who has not offered, Syracuse, Clemson, West Virginia, Iowa State, Indiana,” Middleton said, “a lot of Big Ten schools. I am trying to focus on the season and getting better, so I don’t really have any visits or anything planned right now. I love big environments and good fan bases. I want to have a great relationship with the coaching staff.”

RIVALS' REACTION