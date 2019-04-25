When T.J. Hockenson committed to Iowa in June of 2015, no one saw this day coming as soon as it did.

Even one year ago, very few people would have thought that the tight end from Chariton, IA would become a first round draft pick and the first tight end drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday evening in Nashville when the Detroit Lions selected Hockenson with the 8th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Hockenson is the third highest first round pick of the Ferentz era behind Robert Gallery being selected 2nd in 2004 by the Oakland Raiders and Brandon Scherff going 5th overall to the Washington Redskins in 2015. He is also the 10th tight end from the Ferentz era selected in the NFL Draft and he is the 2nd first round tight end. Previously, Dallas Clark was selected 24th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

This past season, Hockenson won the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the top tight end in the county. He had 49 receptions for 760 yards and hauled in 6 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.