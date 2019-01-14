HawkeyeReport.com

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is leaving college early for the NFL Draft. The redshirt sophomore, who is originally from Chariton, IA, made the announcement today after helping the Hawkeyes to a 27-22 victory in the Outback Bowl earlier this week on New Year's Day.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hockenson, who won the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football this year, finished with 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Hawkeyes.

In his college career, Hockenson totaled 73 catches for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Iowa after redshirting his first year on campus.

Hockenson joins Noah Fant, Amani Hooker, and Anthony Nelson as early entries from Iowa in the NFL Draft this year.