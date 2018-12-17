For T.J. Hockenson, the weight of the decision about whether he will leave early for the NFL or not was becoming too much, so he has essentially shut down thinking about it until after the Outback Bowl. That hasn't stopped folks from asking him about it on a daily basis as he goes about his business in Iowa City. The sophomore tight end got emotional talking about why never thought about sitting out the bowl game this year and the advice he has been given from other former Hawkeye tight ends.

