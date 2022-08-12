Hodge happy with the play of the tight ends

It wasn't too long ago that Abdul Hodge was talking with the press in Iowa City for media day as an Iowa football player. Today was his first media day as an Iowa assistant coach.



Hodge is coaching the tight end position and he is pleased with the play from the group thus far in fall camp. He talks about the leadership from Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey, who lead the tight end room. How playing linebacker has helped the tight ends and he talks about the other players in this group and who is in contention for playing time.

