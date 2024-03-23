IOWA CITY -- Iowa opened the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a 91-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon in a game in which the Crusaders were able to keep things close for a quarter before Iowa steadily pulled away over the remaining three quarters. While the Crusaders exited the NCAA Tournament with a lopsided loss, the Holy Cross players and coaches were still thrilled to have had front row seats to the mania that is Iowa basketball and The Caitlin Clark Experience right now.

On Selection Sunday, no one was happier than Kaitlyn Flanagan and her teammates at Holy Cross. The Crusaders weren’t happy that they were selected for the NCAA Tournament. That part was guaranteed to them by winning the Patriot League Tournament. No, the Crusaders were celebrating because their First Four NCAA Tournament game would take place in Iowa City.

“When we saw that we were coming here, we freaked out because we have seen what Iowa has done for women’s basketball,” Flanagan said on Wednesday. You can truly feel the energy in Iowa City and the respect the fans have for the sport.”

Women’s basketball has experienced incredible growth in the past couple seasons, and Iowa has been at the center of it.

“As a women’s basketball player I think Carver-Hawkeye Arena is the hub of college basketball in general,” Holy Cross guard Bronaugh Power-Cassidy said.

The major reason that Iowa has become the center of the women’s college basketball universe is, of course, Caitlin Clark. Despite still being in college, Clark has become a living legend.

"Caitlin Clark is arguably one of the best players to ever play basketball," Holy Cross guard Cara McCormack said. Holy Cross spoke about her with reverence, though that reverence did not extend to the court, as the Crusaders defended Clark and Iowa with a physicality and intensity that resulted in 19 fouls being whistled against Holy Cross.

“We actually, last night, went to the men's NIT game, so we could really experience what it's like to sit in the stands," Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity said Wednesday. "And we could see from afar, far across the way in the Arena, Caitlin Clark was watching the game, so that was pretty cool. We're just taking it all in right now.”

Magarity's children are big Clark fans, and she let them enjoy the moment as well: “I probably shouldn't say this, but we did go to the bookstore yesterday, so there was one shirt we were really looking for that was about to be sold out, so we might have had to buy that. What a great experience.”