Hoops News and Notes
While the news that Luka Garza was returning for his senior season was the headline of the day for Iowa hoops, there was also several other news items from our conversation with the All American ce...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news