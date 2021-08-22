Hoops Recruiting Rundown
With the start of the college football season just around the corner that means college basketball coaches will be busy hosting recruits on Saturday afternoons.Last year the Hawkeyes weren’t able t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news