Last Wednesday, Iowa star defensive back and punt returner Cooper DeJean went down with a foot injury that will leave him out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The first game he missed was Iowa's 15-13 win over Illinois, and Iowa's defense and special teams units missed the presence of one of the best defensive backs and punt returners in the country. On Saturday and going forward, they'll have to figure out how to operate without DeJean.

And lets get things straight -- there's no 'replacing' a player like DeJean. But, the Hawkeyes will do the best they can with what they have.

"Any time you lose anybody, we're not deep enough to not be affected by it," Kirk Ferentz said at Tuesday's media availability. "Then you talk about a guy like Cooper who is not only a good corner, but one of the best in the country. And he's one of the best, if not the best, returners in the country. Beyond that, what he means to our team emotionally, guys that are really good players add that component."

"But it does -- it hurts. Any time you lose one of your top guys -- and I say top, not just a player, but a top guy, one of our leaders. But then Jermari (Harris) stepped out there, and I think he played his best game as a Hawkeye Saturday, and Deshaun (Lee) came back from injury and really played a good game too. You're not going to replace a player like him with one guy. It's got to be a team effort. Everybody's got to amp it up a little bit, and that's the only way you can overcome losing some guys."