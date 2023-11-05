This past weekend featured the quarterfinals for the Iowa state playoffs. For several Iowa commits that meant achieving their dream of making -- or returning to -- the UNI Dome for the state semifinals or going home just short of that goal. Elsewhere, most states are in the playoffs, but a few Iowa commits are also just ending their regular seasons. This week saw several close games and big performances that matched the moments.

Player of the Week

In the biggest game of his season, Ries was up for the moment, leading Monticello to a 34-28 victory over Mediapolis including a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Ries' performance to get his team to the Dome earns him player of the week honors once again. Offensively, Ries was 14/21 for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 37 times for 279 yards and four more touchdowns. Defensively, Ries had 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and a sack. Highlights from the game are here. Eliot Cough was in Mediapolis for the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlIHRvdGFsIHRvdWNoZG93bnMgZm9yIDIwMjQgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBjb21taXQsIFByZXN0 b24gUmllcyBpbiBNb250aWNlbGxv4oCZcyAzNC0yOCB3aW4gb3ZlciBNZWRp YXBvbGlzIHRvbmlnaHQuIEhlcmXigJlzIHdoYXQgcHJvdmVkIHRvIGJlIHRo ZSB3aW5uaW5nIFREIHBhc3MuPGJyPjxicj5BbHNvIGhhZCBhIFFCIHByZXNz dXJlIG9uIHRoZSBmaW5hbCBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb24gdGhhdCB3b3VsZCBzZWFs IGl0IGZvciB0aGUgUGFudGhlcnMgd2luLjxicj48YnI+TW9udGljZWxsbyBn b2VzIHRvIHRoZSBEb21lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSDhYVUFr dnJtTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0g4WFVBa3ZybU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA2Mjg2Nzgx NzI4NDAzMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other Iowa Commits

Central Lyon faced plenty of adversity in its 48-27 victory over Kuemper Catholic to advance to the 2A state semifinals. Kuemper Catholic led 21-15 at halftime and the game was tied at 27 early in the fourth quarter before Central Lyon turned it on late. Vander Zee had 220 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns (5, 6, 12, and 43 yards) in the game. A stream of the game is here. Vander Zee's touchdowns are at the 49:15, 2:01:50, 2:28:25, and 2:32:00 marks.

Williamsburg and Mount Vernon played a back and forth game with a trip to the Dome on the line. Ultimately Williamsburg was able to hold on for a 38-35 victory. Mount Vernon scored a touchdown late in the game, but Weisskopf recovered an onside kick to seal the win. Offensively, Weisskopf was 10/15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for 108 yards. On defense, Weisskopf added three tackles and he also punted twice for 79 total yards. Highlights from the game are here.

Central Catholic stayed undefeated and advanced in the playoffs with a 47-26 win over Defiance. Again Watson had some highlight plays on offense. His biggest was a quick screen pass that he turned into a 52-yard touchdown by running past everyone. He also had a 24-yard reception on a bubble screen and a 31-yard reception on a short curl. On both plays, he made several defenders miss and got most of the yardage after the catch. Highlights from those plays are here.

Winfield Mt. Union has largely played in blowouts this season. In its quarterfinal matchup against Don Bosco, the Wolves finally got a close game. They were up to the ask and prevailed 34-29 to head to the Dome. Buffington was held to just 46 yards on 10 carries in the game, but he did score two rushing touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion. Defensively, Buffington had five tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Bishop Kenny defeated University Christian 29-26 on senior night. Bishop Kenny was down late in the fourth quarter, but scored a touchdown with 1:03 to play to take the lead and the victory. Highlights from the game are here. Resar had three touchdown passes in the game, including the game winner. Resar's personal highlights from the game are here.

Hoffman and Blue Valley Northwest won a shootout 47-42 over Olathe South to advance in the playoffs. Hoffman had three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Video of Hoffman blowing by his defender to catch his 63-yard touchdown is here:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42OjE3IDFROiBHYXZpbiBIb2ZmbWFuIGdldHMgYmVoaW5kIHRoZSBP bGF0aGUgU291dGggc2Vjb25kYXJ5IGFuZCBoYXVscyBpbiBhIDYzLXlhcmQg VEQgcGFzcyBmcm9tIE5hdGUgTGl2aW5nc3Rvbi4gQlZOVyA3LCBPbGF0aGUg U291dGggNi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VweENrZ2dZZlUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lcHhDa2dnWWZVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENocmlz IER1ZGVyc3RhZHQgKEBDaHJpc0R1ZGVyc3RhZHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hyaXNEdWRlcnN0YWR0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwMjMz MTEwMjQ2MTk5Nzg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDMs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Immaculate Conception advanced to the quarterfinals of the Illinois 4A playoffs with a 35-7 victory over Boylan Catholic. Parker had a big game in the win, with five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Parker's long was a 50-yard touchdown reception. Parker also had two tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Highlights from the game, including Parker's 50-yard touchdown, are here.

Sycamore lost its second round playoff game in heartbreaking fashion. With 2:16 to play, Sycamore was down 27-21 but had the ball on the Morgan Park 13. Running back Tyler Curtis took a handoff, found space, and seemed to be running into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown. Instead, he fumbled and Morgan Park recovered to seal its victory. At quarterback, Gautcher was 4-4 for 76 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Campbell and Cedar Falls were down 21-7 at halftime against #1 Southeast Polk. The Tigers did not give up, though, and held the Rams scoreless in the second half. They scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but their comeback came up just short and they fell 21-20.

Fox and East Buchanan pulled off an upset, beating #1 Saint Ansgar 30-16 to advance to the Dome and the Class A semifinals. East Buchanan ran for 260 yards behind Fox and the offensive line. Defensively, Fox had eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Lake Central's season came to an end with a 42-7 defeat to Crown Point. Williams didn't score in the loss.

Plano East defeated Marcus 30-18 in the regular season.

Brophy Prep defeated Salpointe Catholic 14-12 in the regular season. Kennedy had five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a QB hurry in the game.

Armwood moved to 9-1 with a 49-14 win over Lennard in the regular season.

Janowski and Lincoln Way East advanced to the quarterfinals of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs with a 28-0 victory over Minooka.

Hersey's perfect season came to a close, as it fell 24-21 to Downers Grove North.

Westminster Christian blew out St. Charles West 48-0 to advance again in the Missouri playoffs.

Commits Who Have Finished Their Seasons