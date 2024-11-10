How Iowa Commits Did in Week 11

Burke Gautcher is this week's player of the week (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Coming into the weekend, Iowa had four commits still alive in the Illinois 8A playoffs. That number is down to one thanks to a few upsets and one commit losing to another. Things weren't all bad for Iowa's commits, though. Iowa's new running back commit had another big performance down in Florida. Its 2026 quarterback commit had another big game passing. And a future Iowa defender had a huge game through the air for his prep team in a playoff blowout. Here's how Iowa's commits performed in Week 11:

Player of the Week

Sycamore just keeps rolling along, this time defeating Westinghouse 69-12 in the second round of the Illinois Class 5A playoffs. Gautcher was a big reason for the blowout, as he was nearly perfect through the air. Gautcher finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 163 yards and four touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes of 46, 40, 42, and 35 yards. Rare is the game when any quarterback only completes passes for touchdowns, especially when they're all 35 yards or longer. Sycamore led 49-0 at halftime, and left the second half to its backups. Gautcher's big game earns him player of the week honors.

Iowa's Other Commits

Wiregrass Ranch's perfect season came to an end with 31-14 loss to Mitchell. Despite the result, McNeil was outstanding, rushing 19 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. His long run went for a 71-yard touchdown (above). He also caught a pass for 13 yards. Some highlights from McNeil's season are here.

Cash Herrera played well in Bishops' 49-20 victory over Mt. Carmel in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, Herrera had four touchdowns in the game, two through the air and two on the ground. Extended video from the game is here. At the 3:00 mark, Herrera connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass on an impressive deep shot to the left side. At 11:25, he hit a 12-yard touchdown pass to the right corner. Perhaps Herrera's best play of the night didn't come on a touchdown, though. At the 8:27 mark on the video, the Mt. Carmel pass rush got through the line of scrimmage quickly, and Herrera managed to elude them, rolling to his right and unloading a deep touch pass down the right that connected for 30 yards and got Bishops to the opposing 2-yard line. Herrera also had touchdown runs of three and two yards and an interception on a tipped ball in the game.

In the second matchup of Hawkeye commits this season, MacPherson and Loyola Academy beat Marist 24-20. MacPherson scored on a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also had a 50-yard run to set up another touchdown drive.

Marist fell to Loyola Academy 24-20 to finish out a 9-2 season in the second round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs. Marist led the game 20-14 at halftime, but couldn't get anything going in the second half.

Sullivan wasn't at his best Friday night, but he did enough to help Carroll defeat Fort Wayne Snider 21-10 in the Sectional Championships of the Indiana Class 6A state playoffs. Sullivan finished 5-of-13 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns, though he also had an interception. He also ran the ball ten times for 54 yards. Carroll had previously beaten Snider 30-6 in September. Carroll led 14-0 in the playoff game at halftime.

Iowa will not have a commit that wins a state championship in Iowa this year, as West fell to three-time defending state champion Southeast Polk 42-15. Woods played well in the loss, catching seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for 26 yards.

In one of the more surprising results for a Hawkeye commit this season, previously unbeaten West Aurora fell to Maine South 41-6 in the second round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs. West Aurora was the 4 seed, while Maine South was the 20th seed.

Unfortunately, Oswego's perfect season also ended on Friday night, as the Panthers lost to York 35-17. A key reason for the loss was that Cooney missed the game with an injury suffered late in Oswego's first round game last week. "Cooney being out, you can’t overstate that. That kid is an unbelievable football player," York coach Don Gelsomino said.

The Woodlands finished its regular season 9-1 with a 56-17 victory over Oak Ridge. Starzyk was perfect on his extra point attempts and didn't have much else to do in the blowout.

MICDS beat Chaminade 48-14 in the second round of the Missouri Class 5 state playoffs. Highlights from the game are here.

St. Thomas More defeated Western New England 42-14 last Sunday, then fell at IMG Academy 28-7 on Friday.

Commits Whose Seasons are Over

Clear Lake fell to Humboldt 13-10 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to finish 6-4. For the year, Meyer finished with 31 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 34 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks defensively.

Edwardsville fell to York 37-7 in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs to finish the season 6-4. Epenesa finished the season with 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Offensively, he had 4 receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

River Falls finished the year 3-6 and did not make the playoffs. Johnson's season stats: 40 receptions, 579 yards, 6 touchdowns, 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Pleasant Valley fell to Southeast Polk 24-21 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to finish 7-3. VanWetzinga finished the season with 34.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Offensively, he rushed 17 times for 55 yards and four touchdowns.

