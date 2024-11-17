How Iowa Commits Did in Week 12

Nathan McNeil is this week's player of the week (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Perfection. Everyone seeks it. Few achieve it. In high school football, only one team per class can achieve perfection. But even then, going through a full season without a loss is difficult. Often, it requires more than just skill. It takes key players staying healthy and lucky bounces in close games. Iowa's commits illustrate well just how hard the quest for perfection is. Three Iowa commits entered the Illinois playoffs this year with their teams undefeated. After an upset loss this week, they've all been eliminated now. Here's how Iowa's commits performed in week 12:

Player of the Week

This is your weekly reminder that Nathan McNeil is a ton of fun to watch. After suffering its first defeat last week, Wiregrass Ranch needed to bounce back in the playoffs. It did just that, defeating Royal Palm Beach 42-7. McNeil played a big role in the victory, scoring three touchdowns. McNeil's first touchdown came in the slot. McNeil faked to the inside, then ran a deep route towards the corner. His QB hit him with a good pass, and McNeil hauled it in for an 18-yard touchdown reception. McNeil's first touchdown run of the game looked initially like a short gain. McNeil got the ball on a run up the middle and there was nothing there. He stayed patient, found a little space, bounced the run to the outside, and was gone. 55 yards later, McNeil found the end zone for another big play. McNeil's final TD run was similar, except he upped the difficulty. This time when he bounced the run outside, there was a defender waiting. The defender dived for his legs, but McNeil fought through and kept running. A second defender lunged in for a tackle, but McNeil ran right through him. A third defender tried to push McNeil wide to the sideline, but McNeil ran around him and finished off a 15-yard touchdown. Three touchdowns on three spectacular plays? That's good for player of the week honors. Video of McNeil's touchdowns is below.

Iowa's Other Commits

Maintaining a perfect season is tough, but so is ending one. Carroll had the tough task of trying to knock off undefeated Crown Point in the Indiana playoff Regional Championship. Sullivan played very well in the biggest game of his season. He was 19-of-34 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed five times for twelve yards. Unfortunately, Sullivan's efforts weren't enough. Carroll scored 21 points, but its defense couldn't contain Crown Point. The Bulldogs scored 38 points in three quarters, and defeated Carroll 38-21.

Maxpreps ranks Mater Dei as the top high school football team in the country. Mater Dei has three of the top five recruits in the 2025 class from California. It's unsurprising, then, that Bishops might struggle against a Mater Dei team coming off a bye week in the playoffs. Mater Dei used a big third quarter to defeat Bishops 47-14. There were positives, though. Herrera led a 14-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown late in the first half. The score kept Bishops in the game at 20-7. Then in the fourth quarter, Herrera also converted a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nick Pfister.

Sycamore came into its game against St. Francis undefeated and clicking on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, it only takes one bad game to end a season in the playoffs. St. Francis gave the Sycamore offense problems all game long, and came away with a 10-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Illinois class 5A playoffs. Sycamore's big problem was that its offense became one-dimensional. Sycamore had just 24 yards rushing on 18 carries. Gautcher did throw for 207 yards, but Sycamore struggled to convert third and fourth downs once they got into St. Francis territory. “I thought we had a really good game plan on what they do,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “Our kids were flying around making plays. [Gautcher] is an unbelievable quarterback, but we just stuck to our game plan and tried not to give up the big plays like we have in the past.”

Loyola Academy is headed back to the Illinois Class 8A semifinals thanks to a 35-14 victory over Maine South. The final scoring margin was deceptively large, as the game was tied 7-7 at halftime and was 14-14 late in the third quarter. MacPherson played a big part in the victory. Early in the third quarter, he broke free for an 81-yard TD run to give Loyola the lead. In the fourth quarter, he scored on a 21-yard run to give Loyola a two-score lead it would never relinquish. For the game, MacPherson ran 24 times for 191 yards and those two touchdowns. Video of MacPherson's second TD run is below.

The Woodlands defeated Nimitz 42-20 in the first round of the Texas Class 6A Division 1 playoffs. Starzyk was perfect on his extra point opportunities, but missed a 44-yard field goal attempt.

MICDS beat Hazelwood East 38-14 in the second round of the Missouri Class 5 playoffs.

Bell and St. Thomas More had a bye this week.

Commits Whose Seasons are Over

Iowa City West fell to Southeast Polk 42-15 in the second round of the Iowa Class 5A playoffs to finish the year 6-5. For the season, Woods finished with 54 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns. He rushed five times for 48 yards. He also completed a pass for 26 yards. Defensively, Woods had 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception. Woods also returned a kick 87 yards for a touchdown.

West Aurora fell to Maine South 41-6 in the second round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs to finish 10-1. Smith played in only eight of the 11 games, but finished his season with: 28 receptions for 331 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.

Oswego fell to York 35-17 in the second round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs to finish the season 10-1. Unfortunately, Cooney missed the York game due to injury. Cooney's season highlights are here.

Clear Lake fell to Humboldt 13-10 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to finish 6-4. For the year, Meyer finished with 31 receptions for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 34 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks defensively.

Edwardsville fell to York 37-7 in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs to finish the season 6-4. Epenesa finished the season with 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Offensively, he had 4 receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

River Falls finished the year 3-6 and did not make the playoffs. Johnson's season stats: 40 receptions, 579 yards, 6 touchdowns, 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Pleasant Valley fell to Southeast Polk 24-21 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to finish 7-3. VanWetzinga finished the season with 34.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Offensively, he rushed 17 times for 55 yards and four touchdowns. VanWetzinga's season highlights are here.

Waterloo West fell 49-14 to Johnston in the first round of the 5A playoffs. West finished the season 6-4. West finished the year with 1,672 rushing yards and 1,035 passing yards behind Nielsen and the o-line.