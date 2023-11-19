It was state championship week in Iowa, and for two Iowa commits that meant one last shot at a dream ending to their prep careers. Elsewhere, five other Iowa commits were in action hoping to take another step in their respective state playoffs. The games themselves lived up to the moment. One Iowa state championship game came down to a 4th-and-goal play from the 3-yard line. Out in Arizona, an Iowa commit saw his team battle back from a 17-0 deficit late in the fourth quarter. And in Florida, an Iowa commit recovered a late onside kick to give his team one final chance to steal a victory.

Here's the full rundown:

Player of the Week

Weisskopf became the first Iowa commit to win a state championship this year as Williamsburg earned a 20-0 victory in Class 3A over Sioux City Bishop Heelan. Midway through the first quarter, Weisskopf forced a fumble near midfield that Williamsburg recovered. Just over a minute later, Weisskopf found Braylon Wetjen on a 6-yard touchdown pass to put Williamsburg up 6-0. The Weisskopf-Wetjen connection struck again 3 minutes later, this time on a 57-yard touchdown pass. Williamsburg scored a rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter to put the game away. On offense, Weisskopf was 10-of-18 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Weisskopf wasn't as effective with his legs, as he ran seven times for just 14 yards. Defensively, Weisskopf had 6 tackles, a pass breakup, and the key forced fumble.

Other Iowa Commits

With eight seconds remaining in the state championship game against Van Meter, Vander Zee and Central Lyon looked like they were set up for a storybook ending. The Lions were down 24-21 but had the ball at 4th-and-goal at the Van Meter 3-yard line. A touchdown would seal a near-walk off victory. Unfortunately, there's a reason storybook endings are mostly fiction. Pre-snap Vander Zee saw something he didn't like and walked to the line to change the play. As he shouted out instructions, the center thought he heard the snap signal and snapped the ball. The ball shot over Vander Zee and down the field. Vander Zee eventually recovered the fumble, but Central Lyon turned it over on downs and the game was effectively over. The Lions lost 24-21 on one of the more brutal endings you'll ever see in a football game. The entire game went back and forth. Van Meter led 10-7 in the second quarter, before Central Lyon scored touchdowns late in the second quarter and midway through the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead. Van Meter then responded with two fourth quarter touchdowns to take the lead and the win. On offense, Vander Zee went 12-of-15 for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 22 times for 97 yards and another touchdown. On defense, Vander Zee had four tackles and a pass breakup.

Watson and Central Catholic continued to roll their way through the Ohio state playoffs with a 41-6 victory over Tiffin Columbian. Central Catholic now advances to the state semifinals. Watson found the end zone twice in the quarterfinal victory. The first touchdown came on 4th-and-2 at the Columbian 13 when Watson lined up as the wildcat quarterback and ran it in for the score. The second was a 55-yard touchdown pass where Watson blew by the secondary and caught a deep ball. Video of the touchdowns are here:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTk9USEVSIEZPUiBUSEUgSVJJU0guIOKYmO+4jzxicj48YnI+VEQg Q0VOVFJBTCBDQVRIT0xJQy4g8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVG9sZWRvQ0NIU19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9s ZWRvQ0NIU19GQjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NDSFNJcmlzaFNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0NIU0ly aXNoU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb3I2OFZJZGNM RyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yNjhWSWRjTEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QkNTTiAoQEJDU05zcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQkNTTnNwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyNTY3ODk4OTQzMDIwNjkzMz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSUlJSUlJSURFIE9QRU4gVVAgVEhFIE1JRERMRS4g8J+UpTxicj48 YnI+VE9VQ0hET1dOIEZJR0hUSU5HIElSSVNILiDimJjvuI88YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbGVkb0NDSFNfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbGVkb0NDSFNfRkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQ0hTSXJpc2hTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENDSFNJcmlzaFNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1BrdzZiVkhrbjgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qa3c2YlZIa244PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJDU04gKEBCQ1NOc3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDU05zcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU2OTMwMjg2 NzE2MTUwMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brophy Prep defeated Casteel 31-17 to advance to the Arizona 6A state semifinals, but the win didn't come easily. With 1:07 left in the third quarter, Brophy Prep trailed 17-0. From there, momentum swung quickly. It started with a high snap on a punt that turned into a safety. Brophy scored a touchdown on its next drive, and suddenly it was 17-9. Brophy struck again with six minutes left in the game, then converted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 17. Brophy tried a squib kick on the subsequent kickoff, and it bounced off a Casteel player before Brophy recovered. Six plays later, Brophy had the lead. Casteel still had a chance to tie, but Brophy's defense forced a fumble and its offense sealed the game with another late touchdown. Some of Kennedy's highlights from the game are here.

Armwood fell to Tampa Bay Tech 27-22 in the Florida Class 3M regional semifinal. Armwood got the ball back with a couple minutes remaining down 20-16, but threw a pick-six to seemingly end the game. Armwood responded with a quick touchdown, and then Godfrey recovered the onside kick to give Armwood hope. Armwood got the ball to the 20 and had four shots to score, but couldn't complete any of them and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Lincoln Way East rolled to a Class 8A state championship game appearance with a 49-6 victory over Barrington. Lincoln Way East forced six Barrington turnovers in the game. The Griffins now face Loyola in a rematch of last year's state championship game that Loyola won.

Westminster Christian's run to the Missouri Class 3 quarterfinals came to an end with a 47-29 loss to Blair Oaks. Blair Oaks jumped out to a 28-3 lead in the game, and it was effectively over before halftime. Highlights from the game are here.

Commits Who Have Finished Their Seasons