How Iowa Commits Did in Week 4

Jimmy Sullivan is this week's player of the week (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

It's possible to win without your quarterback putting up big numbers. See Iowa's win over Minnesota (Cade McNamara with 62 yards passing) or Michigan's win over USC (Alex Orji with 32 yards passing). But it's much easier to win when your QB has a big day. This week, Iowa's QB commit had a big game in his school's victory. Elsewhere, several commits played well in heartbreaking losses. Here's how all of Iowa's commits performed in Week 4:

Player of the Week

Carroll started the year 0-2, but have run off three consecutive victories since, and Sullivan is a big reason why. He only completed ten passes in his team's 30-6 victory over Fort Wayne Snider, but each made an impact. Overall, Sullivan threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Sullivan was also lethal on the ground, rushing 20 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Sullivan's strong dual-threat game earns him player of the week honors. Highlights from his game are below:

Iowa's Other Commits

West just can't find any luck in rivalry games. After losing to Iowa City Liberty earlier in the season, West fell to Iowa City High 40-39 in a heartbreaker. With 22 seconds left, City High scored a touchdown and went for two and the win. The Little Hawks faked run, then lofted a pass for the back of the end zone. The pass sailed just over the hands of a West defender and into the hands of the City High receiver for the two-point score. West rallied to get into field goal range, but the kick sailed wide. Woods did all he could in the loss. Offensively, he had four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Video of both TD receptions is below. He also rushed once for 14 yards and returned a kick for 21 yards. Defensively, he had two tackles.

Woods wasn't the only Iowa commit to experience a heartbreaking loss. Meyer and 3A Clear Lake fell to 4A Waverly-Shell Rock 31-30 in another game decided late. In the closing seconds, Clear Lake led 30-28 and Meyer got a sack to seemingly stall the Go-Hawks' drive. Waverly-Shell Rock spiked the ball with 10 seconds left. Instead of attempting another pass, the Go-Hawks decided on a field goal. Go-Hawk kicker Gavin Bockholt had already missed two field goals, but this time his 41-yarder was true and Waverly Shell-Rock stole the victory. The late sack wasn't Meyer's only big play. Defensively, he finished the game with four tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. Offensively, he had 2 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. His TD reception was a 72-yarder. You can see it at the 1:33 mark here.

MacPherson made a couple big plays in Loyola's 28-21 victory over Brother Rice. His biggest came on the game's final play. Loyola led by 7, but Brother Rice had the ball with a shot at a Hail Mary to the end zone to tie it. Instead MacPherson stepped in, batting the ball down in the end zone to seal the victory. Video of the play is below. MacPherson also scored Loyola's first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard TD pass from Iowa preferred walk-on Ryan Fitzgerald. MacPherson ended the game with 23 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards. Fitzgerald threw for four touchdowns.

River Falls got rolled by New Richmond 40-7. Despite the big defeat, Johnson put up a solid stat-line, grabbing 5 passes for 70 yards.

West Aurora continues to blow away opponents, this time with a 50-7 victory over South Elgin. Smith didn't record a reception in the game, but West Aurora also ran for 390 yards and five touchdowns, so he really didn't need to.

Another week, another close game for Sycamore. The Spartans moved to 4-0 on the season, this time with a 25-19 win over previously undefeated Rochelle. Sycamore's four wins have come by margins of 7 points, 6 points (twice), and 8 points. Gautcher was instrumental in the victory, throwing touchdown passes of 55 and 79 yards to receiver Aidan Wyzard. Gautcher also scored on a touchdown run in the second half. He finished the game completing nine passes for 202 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 23 yards and a score. Highlights of Gautcher's three touchdowns are here.

Edwardsville cruised to a 46-10 victory over O'Fallon. Epenesa had several QB pressures in the victory. Some highlights from the game are here.

In the biggest blowout of the week, Cooney and Oswego destroyed Joliet Central 70-7. The Panthers' defense has surrendered just 20 points total through four games.

VanWetzinga and the Pleasant Valley offense were nearly perfect in PV's 38-21 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie. PV got the ball six times in the game, and scored five touchdowns and a field goal. PV also did well on defense, limiting Prairie to just three scores. Van Wetzinga carried the ball twice for four yards in the win.

The Woodlands tasted defeat for the first time this season with a 45-42 loss to Willis. Starzyk was perfect on his extra point attempts, but didn't get to do much else in the shootout.

Another heartbreaker. Marist led by 10 heading into the 4th quarter, but eventually lost 31-30 to Joliet Catholic in double overtime. Fitzgibbon and the Marist defense only allowed seven points in the first three quarters, before surrendering 24 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Herron and Warren Central started the year 3-0 without allowing a point on defense, but were pushed to the limit by defending 6A state champions Ben Davis in game four. The game was tied 18-18 late, and Ben Davis had a field goal opportunity to win it. Luckily for Warren Central, the kick was low. In overtime, Ben Davis converted a field goal to take the lead, but Warren Central responded with a touchdown run behind Herron and the o-line for the 24-21 win.

Waterloo West moved to 4-0 on the season with a 36-26 win over Davenport North, but it wasn't easy. West trailed 26-14 at halftime, but was nearly perfect in the second half, winning the final two periods 22-0. Some highlights from the game are here. West rushed for 172 yards behind Nielsen and the o-line.

St. Thomas More nearly pitched a shutout in their opener, defeating Ithaca College 27-6.