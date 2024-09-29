In some sports, having a single Big Ten commit on a high school team is enough to make that team great. A dominant point guard or center can take over a basketball game. A dominant pitcher can shut down an opposing lineup. One beautiful part of football, though, is that most of the time, a single player isn't enough. This week's player of the week shows that concept well. He had another big night, but despite that, his team lost for the third time this season. The team sits just 2-3 overall despite the player's dominance. Elsewhere, it was a big week for future Iowa defenders. Four different future Iowa defensive players found the endzone. Here's how they, and the rest of Iowa's commits, performed in Week 5:

Player of the Week

Woods' stats look like something out of a video game this week. He had eight receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 11 rushing yards on a carry, and had two tackles on defense. But despite that, West fell 38-22 to Ankeny. The Trojans trailed 24-0 at one point late in the second quarter. Full game video of Woods' performance is here. His touchdowns are at the 1:28:05 and 2:47:25 marks. On the first, Woods caught a pass over the middle, sidestepped a defender, then dived into the end zone to score on a 22-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining in the half. On the second, he beat every defender on a streak over the middle and hauled in a relatively easy 77-yard TD catch with under two-minutes left. Ankeny was supposed to be in prevent defense with its big lead, but couldn't contain Woods' combination of size and speed. Woods' position at Iowa is still uncertain, but so far this year he's making a great case that he should be catching passes in some capacity.

Iowa's Other Commits

Johnson's story is similar to Woods. He's had a very good season thus far, catching a touchdown pass most weeks, but his team is struggling. This week was the biggest struggle of all. River Falls lost to Hudson 45-21 to fall to 2-4 on the season. Worse for Johnson, he was finally held in check, catching just one pass for four yards.

Big guy touchdowns are back! VanWetzinga found the end zone again on a short plunge to score Pleasant Valley's first touchdown in its 49-6 victory over Dubuque Senior. Video of the TD run is here. VanWetzinga and the PV defense nearly pitched a shut in the victory, including a stop here on 4th and goal.

The Oswego coaching staff also supports defenders scoring touchdowns. Down 7-0 early in the second quarter, Oswego sent Cooney into the game in the Wildcat formation. The play worked, and Cooney scored on a 9-yard TD run to tie the game. Oswego scored the next two touchdowns and held on for a 21-13 victory over Plainfield North to move to 5-0. “That was definitely weird, first time I’ve had the ball in my hands in I can’t remember how long,” Cooney said after the game. “It was a great experience for sure.” Cooney's post-game interview is here.

VanWetzinga and Cooney weren't the only future Hawkeye defenders to score in Week 5. Epenesa found the end zone on a two yard touchdown reception as part of Edwardsville's 35-0 victory over Belleville West. Epenesa finished the game with three receptions for 23 yards and the touchdown. He also had six tackles on defense. The Tigers' defense collectively held Belleville West to negative yardage in the second half.

Gautcher is a fourth future Hawkeye defender that scored a touchdown in Week 5, though he plays quarterback as well as defense for Sycamore, so that's less surprising than the TDs from VanWetzinga, Cooney, or Epenesa. Gautcher's first touchdown came on a 57-yard TD pass to wide receiver Aidan Wyzard. Two plays later, Gautcher scooped up a fumble and took it all the way back for a defensive touchdown. Gautcher's scoop-and-score made the game 29-0 less than six minutes into first quarter. Sycamore went on to a 63-0 victory over Ottawa. Gautcher finished the game 3-of-4 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also had the defensive score. He was rested in the second half because the game was a rout.

Sullivan and Fort Wayne Carroll pulled out a tight 17-16 win over Fort Wayne Wayne. Wayne scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion with 2:19 to play, but Carroll recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock from there. Earlier in the game, Sullivan hit an impressive 18-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 6. Video of the pass is here. From there, Sullivan did most of his damage with his legs. He finished 5-of-10 for 71 yards and the touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed 17 times for 107 yards. Separately, how did the founders of Wayne High School not come up with a more original name for a school in Fort Wayne?

Another week, another touchdown for Meyer. He didn't have the biggest numbers this week--just two receptions for eight yards and the touchdown--but Clear Lake didn't need more from him. The Lions cruised to a comfortable 49-21 win over Webster.

Loyola cruised to a 35-7 victory over DePaul College Prep. MacPherson had a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. "Drew MacPherson has a different gear when he gets in the open," Coach Beau Desherow said postgame.

Fitzgibbon and the Marist defense came up with a late stop against IC Catholic Prep to preserve a 34-26 victory. ICCP had a late touchdown called back, then had a pass from the 15-yard line batted down on fourth down.

West Aurora rolled to a 62-7 victory over Bartlett, but Smith didn't record any statistics for a second consecutive week.

The Woodlands rebounded with a 44-14 victory over Caney Creek. Again Starzyk was perfect on his extra points and didn't have to do much else.

Herron and Warren Central moved to 6-0 with an 18-7 victory over Pike.

Waterloo West tasted defeated for the first time, falling to Waukee Northwest 49-21. Highlights from the game are here.

Bell and St. Thomas More fell to St. Frances Academy 48-34.