The beginning of the football season is always exciting. Unless you lose your first game, that is. This week saw several commits who suffered early season losses bounce back with big performances. Even better, a commit who rarely finds the end zone or the spotlight scored a decisive touchdown to help his team to victory. Here's how Iowa commits did in week 2 of the high school season.

Player of the Week

Big. Guy. Touchdown! It's tough for offensive or defensive linemen to get the proper credit they deserve in games because blocking isn't as flashy as big catches or runs. That's why we must celebrate when they get the spotlight. With 50 seconds remaining in the first half, Pleasant Valley had the ball at the Kennedy two down 20-14. PV called on VanWetzinga, and the big man converted, rushing to his right, running over a defensive back, and getting in for the touchdown. The video is just as glorious as you could hope. The touchdown ended up being decisive, as VanWetzinga and the PV defense blanked Kennedy in the second half and won 35-20. It was a bounce back game for PV, who lost to rival Bettendorf in overtime last week. A second-half shutout, bounce back win, and big guy touchdown is enough to earn VanWetzinga player of the week honors.

Other Commits

Carroll has had a tough start to the year, but responded in a big way Friday with a 49-0 victory over Fort Wayne South Side. Sullivan did well in the win, throwing for three touchdowns and 102 yards on 5-of-9 passing. He also had an interception. Sullivan also got involved with his legs, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown. A couple highlights from Sullivan are here:

Like VanWetzinga and Sullivan, Woods and Iowa City West needed to rebound from a Week 1 loss. The Trojans did just that, defeating Urbandale 34-28. West trailed 28-24 before scoring the final 10 points of the game. Woods played a big part for the Trojan offense, with 10 receptions for 100 yards. Highlights from the game are here.

MacPherson and Loyola were also in search of a rebound after a Week 1 loss, and like the other commits, they got it. The Ramblers scored early and often in route to a 42-7 victory over Glenbard West. Loyola scored on its first six possessions and led 28-0 at halftime. MacPherson got in on the action, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown reception.

Johnson's torrid start to the season continued, as he hauled in three passes for 61 yards and another touchdown. Johnson also stripped the opposing quarterback late in the second quarter when River Falls led just 20-14. Johnson returned the fumble to the 20, and River Falls converted shortly after for a touchdown to take control of the game. River Falls ultimately won 44-20 over Superior. Highlights from the game are here. Johnson's strip is at 1:13 and his touchdown catch is at 2:22.

Two weeks, two fourth quarter comebacks for Sycamore. This time, the Spartans entered the 4th quarter trailing 9-7. Early in the 4th, they lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but the snap went awry. Luck was on Sycamore's side, though, as they fielded the bad snap and competed a 27-yard pass. Sycamore punched it in a play later, and the touchdown proved to be the decisive score. Sycamore beat Oswego East 15-9. Gautcher wasn't involved in either touchdown, but received high praise from Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc along with fellow safety Carter Yark: “Their two safeties are dudes. They do a great job. They don’t make a lot of mistakes up front, but they can make mistakes and those two guys can correct them."

Last week, Joliet Catholic rushed for 333 yards. On Friday, it was held to 148 yards total thanks to Cooney and the Oswego defense. "“You can’t say enough about [them]," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said of Cooney and the other linebackers. “Their eyes are right and they’ve got a passion to get to the ball.” Thanks to the defense, Oswego blanked Joliet Catholic 17-0 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Clear Lake continued to roll, blasting New Hampton 56-7. The Lions led 42-0 at halftime. Big plays were a theme of the night for Clear Lake, and Meyer got in on the action, hauling in a 51-yard touchdown pass.

The Woodlands moved to 2-0 with a 52-24 victory over Deer Park. Starzyk was 7-for-7 on extra point opportunities and made a short field goal late in the 4th quarter.

Fitzgibbon and Marist moved to 2-0 with a 34-27 victory over Brother Rice in overtime. Marist found itself down 27-20 with 1:44 to play in the 4th quarter, but didn't panic. Instead, it moved down the field and tied the game at 27 with 29 seconds left. Marist scored first in overtime, then Fitzbiggon and the defense held Brother Rice to seal the victory. The final play is here. Fitzbiggon (#99) stood strong in the middle of the d-line, forcing the running back to bounce further outside where his teammates made the tackle to seal the victory.

Epenesa and Edwardsville suffered a tough defeat to Lawrence Central. With 4:46 to play in the game, they held a narrow 21-20 lead, but faced 4th and 17 on their four. Edwardsville lined up to punt, but the punt was blocked out of the end zone for a safety. Edwardsville got another chance, moving deep into Lawrence Central territory with just over two minutes to play. The drive stalled, though, and Edwardsville's kick went wide with 2:11 left. Lawrence Central ran out the clock from there and won 22-21.

Smith and West Aurora cruised to another comfortable win, this time over Glenbard East 45-20. Smith had two receptions for 10 yards in the game.

Waterloo West earned its first win over Dubuque Hempstead since 2017 with a 26-7 victory. West running back Nathanael Kline ran for 153 yards and a touchdown behind Nielsen and the offensive line.

Herron and Warren Central rolled to a 30-0 victory over North Central. Warren Central rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another behind Herron and the o-line. A couple highlights from the game are here.

It was a rough Saturday for Allgeyer and MICDS. The Rams couldn't get much going on either end and fell to De Smet Jesuit 28-6.