How things stand with 2022's top available safeties

Iowa has emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment and some believe the Hawkeyes would be the slight leader for the five-star, but Notre Dame and Ohio State are right there as well. The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout has been taking visits after seeing Iowa multiple times earlier this season, and this weekend he will be at Ohio State. It has felt like the Irish and the Buckeyes at different times have held the lead in his recruitment, but Iowa has come on strong in the last few months and might be the team to beat.

*****

After a commitment to LSU that lasted only about three months, Mathews backed off that pledge over the summer and now Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama have become serious contenders in his recruitment. However, LSU remains at or near the top of his list, even though the Tigers will replace coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season. The top prospect from Louisiana has picked LSU for a decade. The Tigers - even as they go through a coaching search - are still considered the favorite to get him back in the class.

*****

It would be a shock at this point if the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star does not end up at Georgia. Texas A&M has made this interesting because the Aggies are trying to come in and swipe Wilson away, and then Florida and others are making a run at him as well, but everything here points to Georgia being the pick. He has talked highly of the Dawgs, he’s comfortable with the staff and his role on defense and all signs point to UGA right now.

*****

Ohio State is one of the top contenders for the four-star from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, and he’s expected in Columbus this weekend for the big night matchup against Penn State. That could definitely pull the Buckeyes further to the top of his list as they’re expected to be one of the main finalists until decision day. It wouldn’t be shocking to call Ohio State the frontrunner right now. But Alabama, Clemson, USC and Oklahoma are also in his top five and all are within striking distance. USC was his dream school growing up, and his relationship with interim coach Donte Williams remains strong.

*****