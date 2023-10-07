Usually the answer to the question "what channel is the Iowa game on" is pretty simple. That's not the case for Saturday's home game (2:30 PM CT) for Iowa against Purdue. For the first time, the Iowa game will be available exclusively on Peacock.



WHAT IS PEACOCK?

Peacock is a video-subscription service. It's affiliated with NBC and primarily airs shows from NBC Universal, though it's also been increasing its sports output lately -- most notably, by adding Big Ten coverage this season.

SO THE GAME ISN'T ON REGULAR TV AT ALL?

No. Games on regular NBC (like last week's Iowa-Michigan State game) are also streamed on Peacock (for mobile or online viewing), but that isn't the case for this week's game -- it's only available on Peacock.

HOW DO I GET PEACOCK?

Peacock is a video subscription service, like Netflix, Hulu, ESPN+, or Disney+. Some newer TVs enable users to download apps for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc., so you might want to see if your TV has an app for Peacock or has an app store that Peacock can be downloaded from. Peacock is also available on devices like Roku or Amazon's Fire Stick.

HOW MUCH DOES PEACOCK COST?

WHERE ARE THE GAMES?

The Iowa-Purdue game should be prominently displayed on the Peacock home screen near kickoff, but all the Big Ten can be found in the Sports section -- click on the Sports tab and then the Big Ten icon.

CAN I WATCH THE GAME LATER?