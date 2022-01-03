Hunter Nourzad names top five

Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, one of the most highly sought after transfers on the market, is starting to narrow things down. Today, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Nourzad named a top five of Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Auburn, and Virginia Tech.

Nourzad is on schedule to graduate from Cornell in May and has two years of eligibility remaining. At Cornell, he has made 20 consecutive starts at right tackle, earning All-Ivy League honors the past two seasons and was named second-team All-American in 2021.

In addition to his top five, Nourzad also received scholarship offers from Michigan State, Northwestern, Miami, Louisville, Syracuse, Purdue, Nebraska, Kansas, Temple, and Tulane after entering the transfer portal in November.