It was a day that Desmond Hutson and his older brother, Christopher, had talked about a lot growing up. The day when Desmond would accept a full ride scholarship to a Division I program and live out his dream of playing college football.

When the day finally arrived on Tuesday, however, Desmond wasn’t able to share the moment with his big brother. Tragically, 19-year old Christopher died in May of 2017. So, on his big day, that’s where Desmond’s thoughts were as he honored his brother as part of his announcement to Iowa.

“Today has been a day I have been dreaming about since I was young,” Desmond Hutson said in a statement Tuesday. “I lost my brother on 5/26/17 and from that day on I made a promise to him that I will make him proud. (He) was always my number one supporter and this one is for him.”

“With that being said, I am announcing that I am continuing my educational and athletic career at the University of Iowa,” said Hutson. “Thanks to all the coaches who recruited me, and my family and coaches helping me through it all.”

Christopher Hutson Jr.’s death a year ago was the result of a road rage incident as he and his pregnant girlfriend traveled home from a doctor’s appointment. He was shot by another driver, John C. Young, who was later sentenced to 24 years in prison after a jury convicted him on six felony charges. The details of that night are still fresh for Desmond, who took the stand in court during Young’s sentencing.

“My brother was coming back from an ultrasound with his girlfriend and he was lost out in Kansas, an area he was very unfamiliar with,” Hutson said. “Getting off a busy highway, he took a back road where he was driving slow trying to use his GPS. A man behind him didn’t like the fact that he was driving slow, so he sped to my brother and said, ‘Learn how to (expletive) drive. ‘”

“This upset my brother, just like it would anyone else, so going the same direction my brother road closely behind him and when he got the opportunity, he pulled up next to him to say something back.”

“But he never got a chance because the man shot into my brother’s car grazing his pregnant girlfriend in the head and striking my brother in his head. He later died at the hospital surrounded by family and friends.”

“That’s the story of my brother’s death, but the story of his life beats all the negative,” said Hutson. “He was a great individual, anyone could tell you that.”

Hutson, who had 49 catches for 793 yards and 14 touchdowns at Raytown High School last season, now uses his brother’s memory to motivate him both on and off the field.

“It motivates me every day,” Hutson said. “It really opened my eyes to the fact that anything can happen at any time, so I have no time to waste to be the best I can be at whatever I do. It pushes me to do me to do the extra work even when I don't want to because my main goal is to be where my brother always saw me and that's playing pro and taking care of my family.”

First, it will be off to Iowa next year, as Hutson takes the next step in his journey and continues to work towards his fulfilling his dream.

"If my brother was here, he would say something like 'Oh my gosh, we're almost at the dream lil bro. Don't let a little bit of fame get to your head. Stay grounded and humble. I'm proud of you, you have come a long way. Now it's time to go to work young bull!'"