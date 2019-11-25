Class of 2021 kicker/punter Ian Wagner earned an early scholarship offer from Iowa before his sophomore year at O'Fallon High School. Since then, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Wagner has visited Iowa City a couple times, but this weekend marked his first game day visit with the Hawkeyes.

"On the trip with me was my dad and my quarterback Ty Michael," said Wagner. "When we arrived on campus we started with some breakfast. As the day went on, we tried on jerseys and took a tour of the facilities. Then we got to watch the players warm up on the field and talk to the coaches. It was a great time."

Among the coaches that Wagner caught up with on Saturday was Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, who is the lead recruiter in his area.

"I was able to talk to Coach Woods and Coach Justin (Flood)," Wagner said. "They said it was great to have me back and hope that I enjoyed my visit."

With versatility as a punter, kicker, and kickoff specialist, Wagner brings a lot to the table, and has enough athleticism to play wide receiver in high school, which also intrigues the Hawkeye coaching staff.

"I think that Iowa likes me for being a punter and being an athlete," said Wagner. "I think they have plans to use me as way more than just a punter. That serves a huge opportunity for me I believe."

Currently, Iowa remains near the top of the list for Wagner as he continues to work his way through the recruiting process

"I have two full rides, one being Iowa and the other Illinois State," Wagner said. "Other schools such as Notre Dame and Penn State are showing interest, but aren’t offering right now."