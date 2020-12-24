HawkeyeReport - Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL Draft

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has declared for the NFL Draft and will not be playing for the Hawkeyes against Missouri in the Music City Bowl on December 30.

A four-year contributor for the Hawkeyes, Smith-Marsette emerged onto the scene as a true freshman with a game-winning catch in overtime at Iowa State and finished his senior year with a career-high 140 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Iowa's win over Wisconsin in his final game at Kinnick Stadium two weeks ago.

In his college career, the New Jersey native had 110 catches for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving, 34 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and 1,520 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

Releasing a statement on social media, Smith-Marsette said, "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for bringing me this far. Growing up as a kid in Newark, NJ, not many people are able to live out their dreams."

"For as long as I could remember, I have always dreamt to play in the National Football League. After conversations with my coaches and family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am absolutely humbled by the opportunity that I have ahead of me and I could not have gotten here without the support and love from my coaches, family, friends, and fans."

"I would also like to thank Coach Kirk Ferentz, Coach Brian Ferentz, Coach Copeland, and the rest of the Hawkeye coaching staff for providing a kid from an inner-city with the opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities at the Division I level and in front of the greatest fans in college football. From the unlimited resources to the immense guidance, you all have helped develop me into the man I am today."

"To the training and academic staff, I want to thank you for your unwavering support."

"To the fans in Kinnick Stadium, your loud cheers will never be forgotten."

"Finally, to my teammates, I'm going to miss going to war with you on the gridiron. Some of my greatest memories came from the moments we shared on and off the field."

"I look forward to continuing to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes at the next level."