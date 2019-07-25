IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been named to preseason watch list for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, to the most versatile player in college football.

Smith-Marsette (6-foot-1, 177 pounds), a native of Newark, New Jersey, was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten last season. He led the Big Ten and ranked second in the nation in kickoff return average (29.5). He was 12th in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards and set an Outback Bowl record with 150 yards in kickoff returns in Iowa's 27-22 win over No. 18 Mississippi State. He also recorded 23 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Smith-Marsette was named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports and to the All-Big Ten preseason team by College Football News earlier this summer.

Created by the Louisville Sports Commission in 2010, the award is named after 1956 Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung who played quarterback, and every position in the backfield, at Notre Dame. Hornung is also a member of the College and NFL Hall of Fame.

The last three winners (Rondale Moore, 2018; Saquon Barkley, 2017; Jabrill Peppers, 2016) of the award have come from the Big Ten.

The Paul Hornung Award Selection Committee will chose 10-15 final candidates on Nov. 11, while three finalists will be announced Nov. 14. The winner will be announced Dec. 1.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information for all seven home games, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.