HawkeyeReport - Ihmir Smith-Marsette selected by Minnesota in the NFL Draft

Iowa wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 157 overall pick.

A three-star prospect coming out of Weequahic High School in Newark, NJ in the Class of 2017, Smith-Marsette hit the ground running at Iowa, playing right away as a true freshman and quickly developing into one of the Hawkeyes' top playmakers.

In his college career, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Smith-Marsette finished with 110 catches for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving, 34 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and 1,520 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns.