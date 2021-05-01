 HawkeyeReport - Ihmir Smith-Marsette selected by Minnesota in the NFL Draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 13:59:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Ihmir Smith-Marsette selected by Minnesota in the NFL Draft

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is going to be a Viking.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette is going to be a Viking. (HawkeyeReport.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Iowa wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 157 overall pick.

A three-star prospect coming out of Weequahic High School in Newark, NJ in the Class of 2017, Smith-Marsette hit the ground running at Iowa, playing right away as a true freshman and quickly developing into one of the Hawkeyes' top playmakers.

In his college career, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Smith-Marsette finished with 110 catches for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving, 34 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and 1,520 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2lobWlyLXNtaXRoLW1hcnNldHRlLXNlbGVjdGVkLWJ5LW1pbm5lc290 YS1pbi10aGUtbmZsLWRyYWZ0IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmlvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZpaG1pci1zbWl0aC1tYXJzZXR0ZS1zZWxlY3RlZC1ieS1taW5uZXNv dGEtaW4tdGhlLW5mbC1kcmFmdCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTAzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==