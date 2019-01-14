Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 10:20:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Impact of early departures

R5zhtba97tigts24h21e
Will Ojemudia move into the "Star" position played by Hooker this past season?
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

While the end of the year for the Iowa football team ended on a high note on the field, it has come with a price. The Hawkeyes won their final three games of the season, including the Outback Bowl ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}