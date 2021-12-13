Impact of landing 2023 quarterback
While the 2022 football recruiting class will be signing this week, Iowa is making a dent in their haul for the Class of 2023. Prior to Monday, the Hawkeyes had verbal pledges for a pair of in-stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news