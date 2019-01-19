Ticker
In-state DT Spencer Daufeldt walking on at Iowa

Defensive tackle Spencer Daufeldt has accepted at walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

West Liberty defensive tackle Spencer Daufeldt has made his college decision. On Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 265-pound Daufeldt announced that he has accepted a walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Daufeldt, who chose Iowa over a scholarship offer from Minnesota State, finished his senior season with 88 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and five sacks for West Liberty.

Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:

Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)

Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)

Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)

Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)

Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)

Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)

Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)

Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)

{{ article.author_name }}